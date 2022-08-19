Ahead of Liger's Release, Vijay Deverakonda Confirms The Film's Sequel

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Liger. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the actor has now confirmed its sequel too. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Vijay was asked if there will be Liger 2 as well. To this, the actor said, “There will be most probably, yeah.”

Well, this is surely a piece of exciting news for all Vijay Deverakonda fans. Meanwhile, in the same interview, Deverakonda also talked about his relationship with Karan Johar who is jointly producing Liger.

“I respect him a lot. He is the one who got Baahubali to India. Because he was there, they were able to release it in that wide range. Today I am able to reach out to him with a script and say, ‘Karan sir we want to make this for India, please help’. He liked it and he likes me. Right from Arjun Reddy, he has been very warm with me. He has given us an opportnity to fulfill a dream of ours. I am from Hyderabad, Puri sir is from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t ask us anything. He liked the script, we needed a platform, we needed someone to help us and he did that for us,” the actor added.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson.

During the trailer launch of the film, Deverakonda got emotional and announced that Liger is dedicated to his fans. “I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys,” he said.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

