Vijay Deverakonda Debuts on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021

Celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani captures the surreal persona of Bollywood stars in the photo calendar that he releases every year. The wait for this year’s calendar is over as the fashion photographer has revealed the stunning looks of several actors from the industry. After Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, the Telugu star who made it to the list is Vijay Devarakonda.

Taking to social media, Devarakonda shared the photograph and revealed his ‘beast boy’ look. The actor looked breathtaking in the picture as he exhibited his herculean physique. Posing on the motorbike, the actor looked smoking hot clad in white sando and a pair of denims. The rugged appeal has been heightened by his usual wavy locks that double his charm.

The actor stunned his 12.2 million followers on Instagram. His fans were left awestruck and showered love by dropping in heart and fire emojis on the post.

The ace photographer too shared an “exclusive” photograph with the actor. The BTS click shows, Dabboo and Vijay sharing a ride on the muscular vehicle.

Hinting at the debut of the Telugu star on the calendar, the fashion photographer had uploaded a post with Vijay speaking about his experience while working on the shoot. Describing his look for the calendar, the actor revealed that it is “dirty”, “sweaty” – all in all, a debut shot. He added that it was fun shooting with him. While Dabboo dubbed his picture as “phenomenal”.

On the work front, Vijay will make it to the big screen with Liger which is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh. The movie will introduce a fresh couple of Vijay opposite Ananya Panday to the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here