Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Fireworks In Unseen New Year Video, Fans Ask 'Rashmika Recorded It?'

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest video has once again left netizens wondering if the Liger actor is currently dating Rashmika Mandanna. On Tuesday, Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video from new year’s eve. In the clip, the actor was seen enjoying fireworks as he sported a brown hat and orange shirt. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “2023. Bang.Bang.Bang."

However, soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and asked if it was recorded by Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. “I think Rashmika Mandanna took this video," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked, “Anna, where is Rashmika?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Just a couple of days back, the Liger actor also dropped a shirtless picture in which he was seen enjoying a drink in a pool. In the caption, he summed up his 2022 and wrote, “A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some 🙂 We need to celebrate everything 🙂 cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves ❤️ Have a great new year!" His post came moments after Rashmika also dropped a picture in which she was seen enjoying the sun. This left netizens speculating if the two stars are dating one another. While some wonder if they are vacationing at the moment, others say that the pictures prove that they went to Maldives together earlier in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she said.

