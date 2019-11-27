Vijay Deverakonda Feels Scared in New house, Needs Mother to Feel Safe

Vijay Deverakondas new house is so big that it scares him, admits the Telugu superstar. The actor recently purchased a new house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, which is reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

Vijay says the house is so big that he feels scared and he needs his mum to fix the problem for him!

Arjun Reddy star took to Facebook to share a photo with his family in front of his new house and captioned it: "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."

Needless to mention that Vijay's post has been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

One fan commented: "My love Vijay Deverakonda Your dream has come true! You bought a House. Its a journey to change House into Home.Home is where love resides, memories are created, friends always belong and happiness never ends. I dream to join you in this journey. Congratulations on beginning the journey from House to Home. Lots of love #MyAdorableDeverakonda - #RowdyAR".

Another fan posted: "Family is what makes the home! You already are surrounded by only love, dont worry. all will be fine! Best wishes once again and may you get only happiness and the best always!"

On the work front, Vijay's Telugu romantic-drama World Famous Lover is slated to hit theaters on Valentine's Day next year.

