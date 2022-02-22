Vijay Deverakonda Finally Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Pushpa Star Rashmika Madanna

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dating

Rumours are rife that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in a relationship.

Entertainment Bureau

Rumours mills are abuzz that co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are secretly dating. While the duo has not reacted to the reports, they have been spotted together on dinner dates a lot lately, which sparked speculations. The Telugu stars have teamed up for films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have also been making waves pan-India. Both are also scheduled to make their Hindi film debuts this year. While both of them have never denied or confirmed reports that they are in a relationship, a recent report claimed that the wedding is on the card for the rumoured couple.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda has indirectly rubbished the reports by calling them “nonsense". Amid the wedding rumours, Vijay tweeted, “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart) da news!"

Currently, Vijay is shooting for his Bollywood debut ‘Liger in Mumbai. Rashmika has also reportedly moved into an apartment in Mumbai. The actress is gearing up for her B-Town debut with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu.

It was also reported that Rashmika and Vijay rang in 2022 together. Pictures from their New Year’s post on social media hinted that Rashmika and Vijay were at the same resort in Goa to celebrate the new year.

Rashmika has been enjoying the limelight after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, in which she was paired opposite Allu Arjun. In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, she opened up about love and marriage. The actress said that she’s too young for marriage right now. When prodded about the idea of a marriage, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."

first published:February 22, 2022, 07:47 IST