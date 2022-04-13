Vijay Deverakonda Gives Fans a Glimpse of His European Vacation, Posts Picture of Delicious Meal

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media today to give fans a sneak peek of his luxury European vacation. The actor seems to be have a meal al fresco sitting in a crowded place as he digs into his food. He aptly captioned his photo, “Oh the foood!”, followed by a white heart as he dug into the delicious food.

The food seems to be a plethora of beige, green, orange completed with a dollop of something creamy and delicious. He completed his meal with a latte while his unnamed photographer had a glass of red wine. The actor looked simply breathtaking yet relaxed as he served his fans his vacation outfit.

Deverakonda wore a warm off white sweater with black patterns on the front on top of which he wore a black jacket that complimented his sweater quite perfectly. For accessories, he chose a caramel brown beanie and a pair of sunglasses as he smiled happily at his food. Fans took to the comment section and showered their idol with all the variations of the quintessential heart and fire emojis possible.

Advertisement

On a more professional note, the actor is currently working on Liger along with Ananya Panday. This movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and Pandey’s debut in the Telugu industry as well. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by big names like Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh himself, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehtha and Hiroo yash Johar.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in dominant roles. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Cinematography was taken up by Vishnu Sarma. Mike Tyson is also said to be involved in the film. Liger is scheduled to release on 25 August, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.