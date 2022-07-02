Vijay Deverakonda Goes Completely Nude in Liger New Poster, Creates Stir on Social Media; See Here

Vijay Deverakonda is breaking the internet and how! After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the Arjun Reddy star dropped his first look from the movie and it has got fans all excited. The new poster sees Vijay Deverakonda as he goes completely nude, holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster also puts on display his chiselled physique and six-pack abs. Along with the poster, we see a text that reads, “Saala Crossbreed.” The actor’s new poster has made fans super excited for the upcoming film.

The Dear Comrade actor took to Instagram to drop his fiery look from Liger. Along with the poster, Vijay penned a note saying, A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER.”

Check here:

A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!

Coming Soon#LIGER pic.twitter.com/ljyhK7b1e1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2022

Liger, the Puri Jagannadh directorial, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles is inching towards its release with fan anticipation at an all-time high. The movie is Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India movie and is being made on a considerably large scale. It boasts of an impressive cast with even international boxing legend Mike Tyson being roped in for an extended cameo.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mike Tyson’s 56th birthday, his Liger team had all the best wishes and greetings in store for him. Star of the film Vijay Deverakonda wished him with a tweet that said, “Happy Birthday Mike Tyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life.” Along with the tweet was a beautiful video that featured several of the crew and cast wishing him verbally, including producer Karan Johar and actress Ananya Pandey. It also featured some behind the scene shots of Mike Tyson on the sets of Liger.

Vijay also shared another tweet, featuring two stills from the sets of the film featuring him with Mike along with the caption, “Making a cult film, with cult people. Sometimes we shared!”

Vijay Deverakonda recently tweeted a cryptic tease for Liger that read, “Please know that I hear you—your man has a plan at all times. ’10’ #Liger”. Through his tweet, he made it apparent that the theatrical trailer for Liger is scheduled to debut on July 10 of this year. Nevertheless, the movie is slated to hit theatres on August 25 of this year.

Talking about the film, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. With the movie, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

