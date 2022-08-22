Vijay Deverakonda Got Punched By Mike Tyson During Liger Rehearsals: ‘Had Migraine For Whole Day’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Liger. The film is special for many reasons, as it marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor. Also making his debut in Bollywood with the film is a boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The iconic boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya and Vijay talked about their scenes with Mike. Ananya recalled one of the incidents and said, “unhone mere kandhe par sirf haath rakha tha (He only kept his arm on my shoulder) and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends.”

Recalling the incident when Mike punched him by mistake, Vijay stated, “jab subah me set par aaya, toh production ne bola Tiger sir ke shoes nahi mil rahe hai kyuki unke foot ka size 14 hai (When I reached the set, production team told me that they couldn’t find shoes for Tiger sir as his feet size is 14). I have a big feet and mera size 10 hai. When he came to set and said hi, his wrist size was also big.”

He added, “I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had migraine for the whole day. I didn’t get knocked out, but body wanted to fall down.”

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, a journalist had expressed how he is not feeling comfortable to ask him a question. To lighten the mood, Deverakonda put his feet up at the table, leaving those present in splits.

However, this didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who took it as a sign of disrespect and went on to claim that he has ‘attitude problem’ and that he is arrogant. How, Vijay Deverakonda has hit back on the trolls.

Taking to his Twitter, Deverakonda responded to the negative things is being said about him and wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back – But we fightback 🙂 And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you.”

Liger will hit the theatres on the 26th of August.

