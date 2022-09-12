Vijay Deverakonda Has Best Reaction to Trolls As He Dances His Heart Out With Ranveer After Liger Failure

Vijay Deverakonda attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which were held over the weekend in Bengaluru. The actor made a stunning appearance in black and looked classy as always. In the picture that Ranveer Singh shared on social media, the two superstars can be seen dancing their hearts out on the stage. In the caption, Ranveer wrote “ROWDY BOYS!” and tagged the Liger actor.

This marked Vijay Deverakonda’s one of the firsts appearances after Liger’s poor performance at the box office. The picture also shows that despite the failure of Liger, Deverakonda is least affected by trolls and focuses on his upcoming projects rather.

Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead, was released on August 25. Even though it was one of the most-awaited movies of the year, the film failed terribly at the box office and left everyone disappointed. Fans called it a ‘pan India disaster’. Later in an interview, Liger producer Charmme Kaur also talked about how multiple delays in the release impacted the film.

“We started the first schedule of Liger in January 2020, we met Karan Johar in 2019, and it has come out in 2022. We held back from coming to theatres for three years as we were extremely confident that Liger was a theatrical release irrespective of the first and second lockdowns, third wave, or theatres opening to 50 percent occupancy. It was our responsibility to let other major films, such as RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, come out first. Then, we lost summer and rain arrived, so we had to release on August 25. We faced constant hurdles, but we never gave up,” she told Free Press Journal.

