Home » News » Movies » Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back at Criticism over Putting Feet on Table: ‘Love of People, God Will Protect You’
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back at Criticism over Putting Feet on Table: ‘Love of People, God Will Protect You’

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 16:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls criticizing him for putting feet on table

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda responded to criticism for putting up his feet on a table during a press conference and said that people trying to excel in their fields will always have a target painted at their backs

Vijay Deverakonda and Liger co-star Ananya Panday have been keeping very buy these days with the promotions of the film. They have been travelling to parts of India to spread the word. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, a journalist had expressed how he is not feeling comfortable to ask him a question. To lighten the mood, Deverakonda put his feet up at the table, leaving those present in splits.

However, this has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who took it as a sign of disrespect and went on to claim that he has ‘attitude problem’ and that he is arrogant. How, Vijay Deverakonda has hit back on the trolls.

Taking to his Twitter, Deverakonda responded to the negative things is being said about him and wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back – But we fightback 🙂 And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you.” See the tweet here:

Earlier, some netizens were appealing for the boycott of Liger and #BOycottLiger began trending on Twitter. However, Vijay’s fans were quick to act and show support. Twitterati not just called Vijay Deverakonda as a self-made star, but also extended support to Liger, the film. Some even mentioned about his philanthropy works. #ISupportLIGER began trending. One user mentioned, “He deserves love and support. He is really a great actor and we should support him #ISupportLIGER. ” Another tweeted, “#BoycottLigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda is a self-made star and hardworker don’t do these type of trends ….. Let him grow bigger .. If the producer is Karan Johar .. why Vijay devarakonda should face problem please.. stop this (sic).”

Liger will hit the theatres on the 26th of August.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter

Tags:
first published:August 20, 2022, 16:31 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 16:32 IST