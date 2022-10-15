Vijay Deverakonda Holds Rifle As He Visits Uri, Meets 'Baddest Men On The Indian Front Lines'; See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda, the popular actor has been keeping a low profile after the massive failure of his pan-Indian release, Liger. The movie, which marked his debut in Bollywood, was simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi languages and dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport after he returned from an exotic vacay with his rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna. On Saturday, Vijay shared a couple of pictures from his recent outing in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The actor looked dapper as he met ‘baddest men on the Indian front lines.’

The Arjun Reddy actor posted a picture of himself lying on the ground as he learns to shoot a gun from the soldiers who helped him. He wrote, “With the baddest men on the Indian front lines! #URI.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUeEglW8mak” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Soon afterwards, Vijay shared a couple of pictures from his visit to the valley. The actor is seen engrossed in learning the art of firing real bullets. He was seen posing with the soldiers as well amid the picturesque view of the valley.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>With the Baddest Men on the Indian front lines!<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/URI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#URI</a> <a href=”https://t.co/enmckJQpoT”>pic.twitter.com/enmckJQpoT</a></p>— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1581268958929653760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Vijay recently hit the headlines when he and national crush Rashmika Mandanna were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their vacation. While they did not come back together, they were spotted at the airport around the same time. Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a white tracksuit with a black cap and mask as she posed for the cameras.

On the other hand, Vijay oozed charm in his off-dutty look with an oversized printed black and white shirt and black baggy trousers. He tied up the ensemble with matching sunglasses.

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport separately a couple of days ago, it is being assumed that these two were vacationing together in the Maldives. Even though they did not post any photos together, the Pushpa actress was seen sporting the same sunglasses as VD in one of her photos from her recent trip.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next grace the silver screens with the Telugu film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is scheduled to hit the theatres by the year-end.

