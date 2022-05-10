Vijay Deverakonda Is All Heart for Samantha As He Replies to Her Birthday Wish: 'We'll Create Magic'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, May 9. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account and shared an unseen picture and sweet message to wish him on the occasion. It was a working birthday for Vijay, who is currently filming for Shiva Nirvana’s directorial VD11 in Kashmir. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star in the film, shared a picture from the birthday celebration on the sets as she wished him on the occasion. Now, Vijay has responded to Samantha’s birthday wish on Instagram.

Calling Samantha an “incredible woman," Vijay wrote, “I am so happy to work alongside you. We will create magic." Samantha on Monday shared a picture that showed Vijay with his hand on her shoulder as they posed together. A happy birthday banner and balloons could be seen in the background.

Samantha also recently celebrated her birthday. And, to make her birthday special, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda surprised her along with the film’s crew. A video, documenting the entire surprise, was shared online by Vijay Deverakonda. The clip begins with a message that reads, “At 12 am, it was going to be Sam’s birthday. A surprise was planned. A fake scene was written. One fake rehearsal. Sam believed everything…”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film is a romance helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will be their second film together after Mahanati. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili. In addition to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, will be seen in Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday.

