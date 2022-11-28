Vijay Deverakonda Is All Smile As He Celebrates Bodyguard's Birthday, Fans Call Him 'Man With Pure Heart'

Pics of Vijay Deverakonda celebrating his bodyguard’s birthday are going viral. The actor, who has been on and off social media for a while now, was seen celebrating his birthday in what appears to be his vanity van. In the pictures, Vijay stands with his bodyguard and his family member along with a cake placed between them.

The Liger star appeared to be singing for him with all his heart while his bodyguard cut the cake. Vijay Deverakonda had a big smile on his face while he shared the hearty moment with him. The pictures have drawn sweet reactions from fans. Several social media users took to Twitter and praised him.

“Man with pure heart ❤❤ celebrating his Bodyguard Birthday," a fan said. “Our rowdy is such a sweetheart,” added another.

Man with pure heart ❤❤ celebrating his Bodyguard Birthday ✨😍😘❤@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/DT2PuY972S— PAVAN KUMAR SUMAN (@PavanKumar2075) November 27, 2022

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his highly anticipated Telugu film Kushi. In the film, he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi was originally slated to release on December 23. However, in a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that its release date has now been postponed to the first quarter of 2023. A recent report claimed that Samantha and Vijay are likely to resume filming soon.

Meanwhile, a source cited by Pinkvilla also claimed, “After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon.”

