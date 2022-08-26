'Vijay Deverakonda Is Arrogant', Mumbai Theatre Owner Slams Liger Actor | Here's Why

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is finally in theatres. Even though it was one of the most-awaited movies of the year, looks like it has left fans disappointed. While Liger is getting mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics, a Mumbai theatre owner has also lashed out at Deverakonda, calling him arrogant.

Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview for his comments on the boycott trend. He also blamed the South superstar for negative reviews of the film after its opening day.

“Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish,” the theatre owner told BollywoodLife.com.

