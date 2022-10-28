Vijay Deverakonda Is 'Practically Married' to Rashmika Mandanna? Janhvi Kapoor Finally Clarifies

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured romance has been the talk of the town for a long time now. The two recently spent some quality time together in the Maldives, according to multiple media reports. However, they never confirmed their relationship. Most recently, Janhvi Kapoor took the internet by storm when she said that Vijay was “practically married” amid his dating rumours with Rashmika. This led to fans speculate if Janhvi meant Vijay and Rashmika were in a serious relationship.

Janhvi has now cleared the air and revealed why she said that Vijay, who is rumoured to be dating Pushpa actress, was “practically married”. In an interview with The Times of India, when Janhvi was asked about her infamous statement, she said she didn’t have her “filter” on and, “The question was: Who would you pick if it was your swayamvar? All that I meant with my answer was that Vijay is not in our circle and we don’t interact much, hence it is unlikely.”

Earlier, Janhvi was asked to pick three actors from the industry she would want in her ‘swayamvar.’ The actress took Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s names but changed her answer when she remembered that Kapoor was already married. While struggling to think of more actors, she told Bollywood Bubble, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married.” Then she was suggested Vijay Deverakonda’s name, but the actress replied, “He is practically married.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18 earlier this month, Rashmika opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay. In an exclusive chat with us, she said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded.”

