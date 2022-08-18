Vijay Deverakonda Is Shehnaaz Gill's Favourite Too? Actress Says She Wants To Go On a Road Trip With Him

Vijay Deverakonda has become the talk of the town. From Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor fighting over him on Koffee With Karan 7 to Ananya Panday revealing that even she tried to him on him; looks like Vijay Deverakonda is everyone’s favourite. The latest on the list is Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about three people with whom she wishes to go on a road trip. To this, the actress instantly named Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. “South wale nahi utha le saare? (Should we not pick all South Indian actors for this),” she further added as she also named Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun and RRR star Jut NTR.

During the interview, Shehnaaz Gill was also asked about three actors whom she wants to participate in her Swayamvar. However, to this, the actress mentioned that she does not wish to organise her Swayamvar. “I don’t want to do Swayamvar. I have this problem. I did it once after Bigg Boss 15,” she said.

When asked if she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan, Shehnaaz mentioned that she has all the respect for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. “I want him to work and be very successful in his life. He should do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,4,5 and 6 too,” she said.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her film with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year. Recently, the reports of Shehnaaz quitting Salman’s movie also made headlines but the actress later rubbished all such reports. “LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can’t wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film,” her statement read.

