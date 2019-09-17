Take the pledge to vote

Vijay Deverakonda is 'World Famous Lover' in Next Film, First Look to be Out Soon

Vijay Deverakonda's next Telugu film is called World Famous Lover and will have four actresses in lead roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda is 'World Famous Lover' in Next Film, First Look to be Out Soon
(Image: Instagram)
After Dear Comrade released in July, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to bringing in his next film, this time with director Kranthi Madhav. The upcoming film has been titled World Famous Lover. The makers of the movie have unveiled the title poster and the first look will be out on September 20.

The Arjun Reddy star took to Instagram to share the picture. Alongside the announcement poster, Vijay wrote, "Next up.#WorldFamousLover #WFL."

world famous lover

The film will feature four actresses - Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. The movie will mark Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite's debut in Telugu cinema. The film will be produced by KA Vallabha and will be presented by KS Rama Rao.

The movie went on floors a few days ago in Hyderabad. Reportedly, a chase scene was being shot under Kanal Kannan's supervision in the capital city. While the makers have not revealed a lot about the storyline and plot, Deverakonda is speculated to play the role of a bad guy, romancing four beauties.

According to media reports, Deverakonda has also signed a film with Puri Jagannadh, whose shooting is likely to begin after he wraps up the current projects. He is also shooting for Anand Annamalai's Hero and the movie will see him take on the role of a biker.

