Vijay Deverakonda Keeps His Promise to Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Offers Her Song in Liger

Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya found a fan in Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. At the show’s finale on August 15, the Telugu actor was seen sending his best wishes to Shanmukhapriya via a recorded video message. He also revealed that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite, and offered her a song in his film. “Shanmukha Priya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck,” he said in the message. Shanmukha shared a message for him in his native language and thanked him for supporting her," the Liger star had said.

Deverakonda is fulfilling that promise her made to the young singer, by meeting her and offering her a song in his first pan-India film Liger, produced by Dharma. In a new post on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 on board #Liger. There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone’s dream come true. Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP on board our terrific album!"

The 12th season of singing reality show, Indian Idol, concluded on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan competed with Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kambli and Mohd Danish to win the season’s title. Shanmukhapriya ended up in sixth place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here