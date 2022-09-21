What Didn't Work Well For Vijay Deverakonda's Liger? Ronit Roy Says 'No Particular Reason' | Exclusive

Ronit Roy became a household name after he played the role of Mr. Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show ran successfully from 2001 to 2008. However, it is now coming back on our television screens. Talking about the same, the actor exclusively told News18 Showsha that this is a nostalgic moment for him. He also shared how he still meets people who call him ‘Mr. Bajaj’ and added that he is super proud of it. The 56-year-old actor also talked about his journey from television to Bollywood and recalled how he was discouraged to pursue movies after his first film. Ronit, who was recently seen in Liger, also answered what did not work well for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer and why it failed to leave a mark at the box office. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on television, does this make you feel nostalgic? I have mixed feelings, since the show I did, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, for almost 9 years, is being brought back to television after 12 years. This is a tribute to the actors, the makers and everyone involved with the show. It’s a pleasure to know that it’s back on television. People who have seen the show before might want to watch it again, so it’s an opportunity for them too. The mixed feelings are there because when I started doing the show I wasn’t married, and now my kids will be attending college soon. So, it’s a generational leap for both me and my viewers from back then. I’m curious to know how much interest the new generation has in this show and how they receive it. I have fans in the age bracket of 23 – 25, so it will be interesting to see how they compare and contrast with my newer works to my earlier role of Mr. Bajaj. Do you still meet people who call you Mr Bajaj? I do, yes. Mr. Bajaj is a character that left a big impression on people and made a home for himself in their hearts. People are still very attached to Mr. Bajaj and I am always proud to be called by that name. I’m sure people will remember me by that name for a long time. Do you consider Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a turning point in your career? Yes, Kasautii was a turning point in my career. It came to me as a 3-months role and I somehow got the opportunity to extend my contract to a year. I was always hungry for more work and more shows, so Kasautii was a great opportunity for me.

You have been in the industry for such a long time, you have said in the past that it was a rocky ride for you. How many years do you think it took for you to be ‘accepted’ in the industry? When my film hit the silver jubilee mark, I had many people around me who discouraged me to pursue other films. Back then I had no idea what I was supposed to do after a hit film. I didn’t know that I had to meet producers, and directors and start asking for more work. I was told many things which were not meant to give me proper direction to make my career. So, television turned out to be something very satisfying because 80% of what I am today is thanks to television. Did you ever feel angry or frustrated maybe because mean things were being said about you? Every artist gets a fair share of criticism. It’s a given in this industry. I won’t say that it wasn’t hurtful, but it didn’t break my spirit or my drive for the art. You were recently seen in Liger which failed at the box office. What do you think did not work well for the film? I personally don’t think that there was anything which did not work for the film. There’s no particular reason for it. You cannot pinpoint something like that. You may hear people say one reason which the majority will agree with, but not every single person thinks like that.

