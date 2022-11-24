Vijay Deverakonda Looks Coolest As He Gets Snapped In Slippers At Mumbai Airport; Pics

Vijay Deverakonda always makes sure he is most comfortable in whatever he wears. The actor has repeatedly proved that he can carry casual outfits like nobody else can. On Thursday too, the Liger actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport when he was seen flaunting his casual look for the paparazzi. Vijay wore a brown T-shirt and paired it with grey trousers. Don’t forget to miss his slippers too!

Soon after he walked out of the airport, the actor was mobbed by some of his fans. However, the actor was kind enough to click selfies with his fans.

The reason for Vijay Deverakonda’s Mumbai visit is not known as of now. However, the actor often visits the city due to several work commitments. Earlier this year, he also made his Bollywood debut with Liger which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his highly anticipated Telugu film Kushi. In the film, he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi was originally slated to release on December 23. However, in a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that its release date has now been postponed to the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, a source cited by Pinkvilla also claimed, “After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon.”

Besides Kushi, the actor has also been shooting for Jana Gana Mana co-starring Pooja Hegde.

