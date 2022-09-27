Vijay Deverakonda Looks Dapper As He Cheers for Team India With Brother Anand at Cricket Stadium; Pic

Vijay Deverakonda, who is popularly known to dominate the Telugu film industry with his prowess has been staying low-key ever since his stint in Liger. The film, which also starred Ananya Panday, failed at the box office. Post which, Vijay has been trying to dodge the public eye. And, now, the actor was spotted spending some quality time with his family.

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted having a blast at the recently held India-Australia Cricket match with his brother, Anand Deverakonda. A video, which was shared on Instagram, featured the Deverakonda brothers who can be seen cheering at the match. Vijay looked effortlessly handsome in a mint green sweatshirt, which he combined with matching joggers. On the other hand, his brother Anand donned a pastel pink t-shirt with grey trousers.

Soon after this, Anand reshared the video on his Instagram stories. Whereas Vijay did not respond to the clip as he has not been very active on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Kushi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Murli Sharma among others will also be seen alongside the actor. The film is slated to make its theatrical release on December 23, this year. Next, he will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor in a film helmed and penned by Puji Jahannadh, JGM (JanaGanaMana). It was recently reported that Jana Gana Mana was shelved after Liger’s failure. However, Charmme Kaur dismissed all such reports and called it a rumour. “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of PC… Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!”

