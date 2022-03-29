Vijay Deverakonda Makes Dashing Entry on Chopper as He Announces Film JGM With Puri Jagannadh, See Pics

Super-star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger has already made the announcement of his next film with the director. The duo announced their next venture JGM today, March 29 at an exhilarating event in Mumbai. The action drama big-ticket pan India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen before role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance. JGM will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue and direction by Jagannadh.

The actor made a spectacular entry on a chopper as an ARMY officer to announce this project. Take a look at the photos:

The action entertainer is a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sharing about the movie and speaking about the excitement around it, Director Puri Jagannadh says, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer."

Elated Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Producer Vamshi Paidipally, producer Srikara Studio said, “It gives us immense pleasure in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on this prestigious project JGM. We at Srikara Studios are confident that this film will tap into the conscience of every Indian”

The shoot will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations.

JGM is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio. Written & Directed by Puri Jagannadh this action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on 3rd August 2023 Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Liger will see him paired opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

