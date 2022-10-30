Vijay Deverakonda Makes Fans Go Weak In The Knees With His Sexy Look In Uber Cool Attire; Check Here

Vijay Deverakonda is a self-made star. His films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam are probably the firsts to pop into your head when someone says ‘Vijay Deverakonda’. An outsider, who has now managed to strike the right chord in the southern as well as Hindi industry. Even when we talk about fashion, he has become a name to reckon with among fashion police. This time again, he treats us with another sexy look and made all his fans go weak in the knees.

The Liger star is seen wearing a black velvet shirt over a white t-shirt and paired it with black pants. He also wore a pair of shades to complete his look. The actor looked handsome as ever, and what makes the pictures stand out is his million-dollar smile. The actor looked happy in the first picture and as we scroll further we see another monochromatic photo of the star which is making us want to see him more. The last photo sees Vijay as he stands in an escalator.

Clearly, Vijay Deverakonda’s fashion statement is nothing but just an extension of his personality. There is no one else like him when it comes to pulling off an extremely cool and yet quirky outfit. His heavily bearded look with hair styled neatly is too hot to handle!

Check out his post here:

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actor has made his fans drool over his pics. The actor knows the art of nailing western as well as traditional attire with equal panache. For Diwali this year, Vijay Deverakonda wore a proper traditional outfit by Anushree Reddy. Styled by Harmann Kaur, VD, for a Diwali party at home, was seen wearing a classic white kurta having embroidery work. He teamed it with a jacket in pastel threadwork.

To be very honest, be it him in a pink pantsuit or pulling off an airport outfit in quirky prints, we are absolutely loving all of Vijay’s looks. Can’t wait to see what more he has to offer us.

