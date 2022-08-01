Vijay Deverakonda Meets Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi; Says 'Your Blessings For Liger Means The World'

Liger has the blessings of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda revealed. The Telugu actor, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film, took to Instagram and shared a picture with both the superstars along with a sweet message for the two stars.

In the picture, Vijay sported a big smile while he stood beside Salman and Chiranjeevi. Salman was seen wearing a brick red T-shirt and jacket with a pair of pants. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi was seen wearing a brown jacket and a pair of dark brown pants. The picture also featured the film’s director Puri Jagannadh and co-producing Charmy Kaur.

Sharing the picture, Vijay wrote, “Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir – Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always.”

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead playing the protagonist. It also features Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Ramya Krishan, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson also star in the film in pivotal roles.

Speaking on the management front, Liger is being backed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, respectively. The cinematography for the film is captured by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the action director for the film.

Liger is all set for its theatrical release on August 25, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Salman are currently working together on Godfather. The film is being mounted on a lavish scale. Mohan Raja is directing the movie, while RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, and Konidela Surekha is presenting it.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman Khan to the cast of Godfather. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience,” he had written. The film also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles. Puri Jagannadh will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

