Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna Console Grieving Mahesh Babu At Indira Devi's Funeral In Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi’s funeral: Tollywood’s biggest stars, including Vijay Deverakonda and Nagarjuna, made their way to pay their last respects to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi before the funeral. The superstar’s mother passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments.

Vijay Deverakonda was among the first stars to arrive at the last rites ceremony. The actor offered his last respects and was seen consoling a grieving Mahesh Babu, He hugged the actor and interact with his father, Krishna. The paparazzi also spotted Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna. Several other stars such as Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and Koratala Siva were seen paying their last respects.

Trivikram , kortala Shiva , chinni babu , vamsi , ss thaman at Indra ji last rites in Hyderabad#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/9ureQF0OLx — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) September 28, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati , jeevitha ji at Indradevi ji last rites in Hyderabad#MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/g0kh2QUXxd — ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s family confirmed Indira Devi’s demise in a statement. “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” read the statement from the actor’s family.

The Tollywood star was one of the five children Indira Devi had with yesteryear star Krishna. Mahesh’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned a tribute to their mother. She said she is very grateful for everything Indira has done for her as a mother. “I can never thank you enough. Your spirit of selfless giving and sacrifice is beyond any words. We are blessed to have you as our mother and we are indebted to you for everything you have done for us! Even though we are apart, I know you will always protect us with your unconditional love,” an excerpt from her post read.

