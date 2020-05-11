Vijay Deverakonda On Doing Karan Johar's Film: Can't Wait For India To See What We're Making

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is super excited about his upcoming film, for which he has collaborated with film producer Karan Johar. This will be Vijay's first pan India project, which is tentatively titled Fighter.

Karan, who wanted to collaborate with Vijay for a while, extended his best wishes to the actor on his birthday. Karan took to Twitter to share picture of himself with Vijay, writing that he couldn't wait for their film to come out in the theatres.

"Happy birthday Vijay! We will celebrate soon! And can’t wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan !!! Watch this space for more!! @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy," Karan tweeted.

In his response to the lovely wish, Vijay wrote, "Karannn :) I can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it. And thank you for being you - warm, funny and wholeheartedly supportive. I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will."

Karannn :) I can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it.



And thank you for being you - warm, funny and whole heartedly supportive I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will https://t.co/jUAgx4wrre — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 10, 2020

Ananya Panday is also entering the Telugu film industry with the film. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Vijay had confirmed that he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

The project marks the first collaboration between Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap.

Earlier, Karan had also announced a Hindi remake of Vijay's Dear Comrade. He saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26.

