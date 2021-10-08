Vijay Deverakonda on Working With Mike Tyson in Liger: It'll Be an Honour to Even Get Beaten by Him

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson recently joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the project, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle, much to the excitement of fans. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will see Vijay in the role of a kickboxer with a stutter. The Telugu star, who attained pan-India fame with Arjun Reddy (2017), will make his foray into Bollywood with Liger.

Sharing his excitement about working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Vijay told us, “Having Mike Tyson on board is like a dream come true. He was exactly what we needed for this particular role in the film. When we narrated the film and sent him the script, he was really excited and he got on board. I’m really looking forward to shooting with him. We have to shoot with him in the US and we are just waiting for our permission to make the journey there and shoot with Tyson. I love that man. He is as real as it gets. It’ll be an honour to even get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, punched by Mr. Mike Tyson."

Superstar Balakrishna Makes Surprise Visit to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ Sets

In May this year, the makers had revealed that the launch of a teaser for Liger got delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus. In a statement, they added, “We assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed."

Talking about the same, Vijay says, “Covid has changed the world’s plans. I do feel disappointed that I have to wait much longer till I can bring what we have shot to the audience. We really want to show the film to you all and see your reactions to it and to have everyone celebrate and enjoy it. So, I’m really restless. I really want to bring it as soon as possible. But everything will have its time. It needs go through its process. We need to dub, get the music, find the release date and we want to get the best product out there. But we will come out next year. We will announce the release date soon."

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Charmee Kaur Releases Update on Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Film Liger

Vijay, who has a number of blockbusters and super hits under his belt, has made a name for himself in the film industry without any godfather. “Everything I do right now is a reflection of what I wanted in my life at some point in time," he says. He is currently extending his support to fresh and young talents of India by being the face of the country’s biggest hip-hop league, Vivid Shuffle.

“It is a reflection of what I looked forward to in my life at one point. When I was 24 or 25, I was looking forward to platforms. I felt like I was a really talented boy but I just didn’t know where to go for work, who to ask for work or how do I get noticed? I remember when I saw a casting call for a new film which said, ‘we are looking for new faces,’ it just gave me hope and it gave me something to look forward to in life. Breezer Vivid Shuffle is something that’s giving hope to so many young talents. The hip-hop community looks forward to every season in some sort of way because they know that they work hard one year and when the new season comes they audition and could possibly break through and possibly have a singing career or a career as a choreographer.

“It’s basically me giving back to myself in some sort of way. So, I tend to associate with things that would have helped me or dreamers," the actor concludes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.