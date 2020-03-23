Vijay Deverakonda Playing Chess with Brother Anand is Social Distancing Done Right, See Pics

The growing number of COVID-19 cases has brought life to a standstill. People are maintaining social distancing with a view to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Celebrities are also urging their fans to stay indoors to avoid getting infected with the disease. They are too living in insolation due to the fear of the COVID-19.

Recently, an image of actor Vijay Deverakonda playing chess with his brother Anand Deverakonda made its way to the internet.

In the pictures, the duo appears to be engrossed in the game and seems that nobody is in the mood of being upstaged. The Arjun Reddy star can be seen sporting casual sleeveless red T-shirt, and Anand opted for a grey casual T-shirt.

He captioned the image, “Killing some time playing chess!* more importantly, staying home, staying safe! Young people thinking you're strong and healthy - remember you're not invincible! So be kind, think about other people, think about our country. #stayhealthy #stayhome”

Vijay will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. The action-drama also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The upcoming pan-India venture is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

