Vijay Deverakonda Poses Shirtless with His 'Cute Beast' Storm, Fans Call Him 'Hot and Handsome'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda revealed last month that he has a new pet now, a husky named Storm. The actor has now shared another photo with his adorable pet, and fans are going ga-ga over it.

Deverakonda is posing shirtless in the picture while carrying Storm in his arms. The actor has been growing his hair during the lockdown. The photo shows his hair tied up in a bun. In the caption, Vijay called his pet, "My Cute Beast."

The photo has been attracting thirsty comments from fans, who have been calling him "World's Most handsome person", "cute" and "hot and handsome." One follower commented, "Fallen in love completely... This pic gonna be my wallpaper ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love u vijay."

Vijay was shooting for his first pan-India film titled Fighter before the lockdown. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh has Ananya Panday as the female lead. The actor was reportedly undergoing mixed martial arts training for the film.

The Arjun Reddy star has been quarantining at his home with his family and also donating towards Covid-19 relief work. Some time back, Vijay had revealed his lockdown beard, which he cannot otherwise keep because of professional commitments.

However, many fans did not like his bearded look and they mocked him on social media. The photo spawned several memes on the actor.

