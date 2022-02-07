Vijay Deverakonda Raises Fashion Bar With Unusual Airport Look

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has once again raised the fashion bar. Vijay is known for dressing according to his mood but the two factors all his outfits have in common are comfy and stylish. He has always raised the fashion standards, every time he steps out. And he has done it once again by opting for an ethnic look at the airport. The Tollywood heartthrob dropped two pictures of himself on Instagram. In the first click, he poses at the tarmac, while in the other he is seen seated inside his private jet, stealing a nap.

Vijay paired an ethnic kurta with an off-white churidar and teamed the attire with a classic overlap bandi, which was punctuated with signature elephant logo buttons by designer Anita Dongre. He completed his airport look with the attention-holding Gucci shoes and a Rolex watch.

Head to toe look, the actor was styled by celebrated stylist, Harmann Kaur. Sharing the pictures via his Instagram handle, Vijay captioned it - “Catching planes. Catching naps."

Here are the snaps:

Fans went crazy over Vijay’s “insanely cool look.” “Uff”, “Hottie”, “Cutie” were the majority of the comments on his post, while many resorted to heart and fire emoticons to describe the actor’s ethnic look.

Vijay is currently busy wrapping the last schedule of Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars boxing great Mike Tyson and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later it will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Liger will have a worldwide release on August 25, 2022.

Having showcased his acting prowess in romantic movies like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay forays into action territory with Liger. After Allu Arjun, Vijay also aims to create a massive Pan-India star image with his upcoming release. Vijay’s acting career has witnessed a few hits, and many misses, therefore a lot is riding on Liger and the question is - will the actor be able to turn the tables?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.