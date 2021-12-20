Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Make Stylish Appearances as They Hang Out Together, See Pics

Geetha Govindam actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are making headways in the North with their pan-India releases. While Rashmika is grabbing attention for her role in recently released film Pushpa, which is being accepted by the fans all over the country, Vijay is all set to make waves in the cinema business with his upcoming release Liger.

Rashmika and Vijay were also spotted in Mumbai recently after they reportedly hung out together in the city. They were snapped leaving a popular joint in the city, although they made their exit at different points in time to avoid unnecessary attention.

Vijay was dressed in a tiger print shirt and trousers and Rashimka looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. Take a look at their pictures from Sunday evening.

Rashmika, in an interview with News18 recently, said about her upcoming Bollywood debut, “I am excited about both films. I decided to be a part of Mission Majnu because I don’t think I won’t be able to do such a role ever in my career. It had to be my first film in Hindi. It is an experimental role and I wouldn’t have done the film if the role wasn’t what it is. On the other hand, Goodbye is completely opposite from what I am doing in Mission Majnu."

She added, “Language has never been a barrier and that is the only way I could have done films in four to five languages is because of my willingness to work in any language. For me, any film which excites me and has a good strong powerful character for me, I would take it up irrespective of the language."

