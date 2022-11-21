Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Return To Instagram On Same Day; Set It On Fire With Sexy Posts

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna coincidentally returned to Instagram on the same day, around the same time after a short break. While Vijay had been away from the platform since November 6, the ever-so-active Rashmika was away from the platform for almost a week. The Telugu actors, who are rumoured to be dating, set the platform on fire with their return, treating fans with jaw-dropping pictures of themselves.

In the pictures shared by Rashmika, the Goodbye actress was seen wearing a red hot lehenga, flaunting her curves. While she gave fans a look at her gorgeous outfit, she had everyone’s heart skipping a beat with a close up picture. She also flaunted her ‘irreplaceable’ tattoo in one of the pictures. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Let’s slowly start getting back to business now.."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Insta is gonna burn coz of her hotness," a fan commented. “Super hot and sexy," added another. “Can’t express my happiness after seeing you after so long," a third fan said.

On the other hand, Vijay shared pictures from an impromptu shoot. The handsome hunk was seen wearing a pair of leather pants with a matching jacket and a white tee, posing on a grand couch. He also shared pictures in which he was seen unwinding with his friends. Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, “Still a boy 🙂 With Big Dreams, wanting to accomplish everything under the sun and continue to be himself!"

Rashmika returned to the platform a few days after she lashed out at trolls targeting her. In a lengthy heartbreaking note shared on Instagram a few days ago, Rashmika spoke about how all the trolling and ridiculing against her has taken a toll on the actress’ mental health.

The actress said that she is often “ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID." She continued, “I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry." The Geetha Govindam actress said that while she welcomes constructive criticism, it’s the trolling and ridiculing that bothers her.

On the other hand, Vijay has also been taking it easy on social media since the debacle of Liger. The actor has been sharing minimal posts on Instagram in recent months.

