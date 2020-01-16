Take the pledge to vote

Vijay Deverakonda Receives Mixed Martial Arts Training in Thailand

The film's production house tweeted a video detailing Vijay Deverakonda's training in Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Tai Chi and other martial art forms for his upcoming film.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda Receives Mixed Martial Arts Training in Thailand
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has started prepping for a Puri Jagannadh directorial. The film is produced by Puri Connects, which is jointly found by Puri and Charmme Kaur. The title of the film has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

Although the film was announced in August last year, no updates had surfaced post that until recently. The latest update on the film was given on the Puri Connects page on social media.

The video was captioned as, "#PuriJagan-#VijayDeverakonda movie update: @TheDeverakonda is undergoing rigorous Mixed Martial arts training in Thailand." In the film, Vijay will be essaying the role of a tough fighter, a martial artist to be specific.

In the video shared on Twitter, Charmme is seen speaking about the lead actor's ongoing training in Thailand. The clip also features the trainer who has been teaching the actor the skill of martial arts. He is seen explaining the nuances of the training in session to Charmme.

The short clip also reveals that Vijay is being trained for a unique system of mixed martial arts including Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Tai Chi, among others. The clip also saw Charmme reveal that apart from maintaining a strict diet and training for around eight hours every day, Vijay ensures that he hits the gym every day.

According to various media reports, the film will see Deverakonda essay a character with a stutter and is looking forward to a summer 2020 release. The actor will next be seen in the Valentine's Day release World Famous Lover.

