MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda Receives Special Birthday Wish from Fighter Co-Star Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda Receives Special Birthday Wish from Fighter Co-Star Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself with Vijay Deverakonda on her Instagram story to wish the actor happy birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
Share this:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were working on their first film together, tentatively titled Fighter, before the coronavirus outbreak. Fans were excited to see this unusual pairing between the Bollywood newcomer and the Telugu star. Stills from their time on sets were already doing the rounds of social media.

May 9 happens to be Vijay's birthday and Ananya was among the celebs who posted a wish for him on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a photo of the two of them together in her Instagram story.

Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya has been roped in to play the female lead. This will be her first pan-India project, as Fighter is tipped to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

It will also mark Ananya's debut in Telugu. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been brought on board as one of the producers along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Vijay and Ananya were shooting for Fighter in Mumbai some time back. Before they wrapped up this schedule, some stills from the shoot were leaked online. In the pictures, Vijay was seen riding a bike, while Ananya was seated on the petrol tank in front of him.

Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Bike Ride on Mumbai Streets, See Pics

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading