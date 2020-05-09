Vijay Deverakonda Receives Special Birthday Wish from Fighter Co-Star Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were working on their first film together, tentatively titled Fighter, before the coronavirus outbreak. Fans were excited to see this unusual pairing between the Bollywood newcomer and the Telugu star. Stills from their time on sets were already doing the rounds of social media.

May 9 happens to be Vijay's birthday and Ananya was among the celebs who posted a wish for him on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a photo of the two of them together in her Instagram story.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya has been roped in to play the female lead. This will be her first pan-India project, as Fighter is tipped to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

It will also mark Ananya's debut in Telugu. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been brought on board as one of the producers along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Vijay and Ananya were shooting for Fighter in Mumbai some time back. Before they wrapped up this schedule, some stills from the shoot were leaked online. In the pictures, Vijay was seen riding a bike, while Ananya was seated on the petrol tank in front of him.

