Vijay Deverakonda Refuses to Comment on His Love Life, Says 'It is No One's Business'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film Arjun Reddy, was recently asked about his love-life, which he refused to answer, stating that it was not anybody's business.

Talking to Hyderabad Times, the actor said, "No comments. Even if I was in a relationship, I would definitely keep it a secret. What is the point of telling these things? It is no one’s business. I would tell my parents and my friends too. I will reveal it to the world as well, when it happens, but there is time for it. I don’t want my life to become entertainment."

The actor was also asked if he preferred a bachelor life or being a family man, to which he said that even though he enjoys his bachelor life he would want a family in the future. "It’s beautiful to have your own people, your own kids and watch them grow," he said.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a multi-lingual, pan-India film, tentatively titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, which will serve as the actor's Bollywood debut. The film will also see Ananya Panday playing the female lead.

