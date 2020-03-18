English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda Refuses to Comment on His Love Life, Says 'It is No One's Business'

(Image: Instagram)

(Image: Instagram)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda refused to talk about his love-life saying that it is nobody's business in a recent interview. He has been previously liked with Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film Arjun Reddy, was recently asked about his love-life, which he refused to answer, stating that it was not anybody's business.

Talking to Hyderabad Times, the actor said, "No comments. Even if I was in a relationship, I would definitely keep it a secret. What is the point of telling these things? It is no one’s business. I would tell my parents and my friends too. I will reveal it to the world as well, when it happens, but there is time for it. I don’t want my life to become entertainment."

The actor was also asked if he preferred a bachelor life or being a family man, to which he said that even though he enjoys his bachelor life he would want a family in the future. "It’s beautiful to have your own people, your own kids and watch them grow," he said.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a multi-lingual, pan-India film, tentatively titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, which will serve as the actor's Bollywood debut. The film will also see Ananya Panday playing the female lead.

