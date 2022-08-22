Vijay Deverakonda Reveals His Reaction If Liger Flops; Rhea Kapor Shares 1st Pics of Sonam Kapoor's Son

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his Bollywood debut film Liger. Co-starring Ananya Panday, the film hits cinemas this weekend. Ahead of the release, the actor opened up about how he would react if the film fails to perform. “Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love.”

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra has shared her views on Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha which tanked at the box office. In her recent interview, the 1920 London actress revealed why she did not like Advait Chandan’s directorial despite good performances. Mira pointed out that whatever they showed against the Army was not cool. “Whatever they showed against the Army was not cool. The American PM then had introduced a programme for hiring 1 lakh mentally disabled people for those wars that according to him were not special to send his soldiers. The Indian Army doesn’t do that. Nothing like that happened in India,” she told ETimes.

Filmfare Awards have withdrawn Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination after she alleged that they nominated her, despite promising her an award in the particular category over “many phone calls”. In a lengthy statement on its official Instagram, Filmfare awards have categorically dismissed Kangana’s allegation as “patently false accusation” and claimed that they only contacted the actress to inform her about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category. They added that they asked her for her “address to send across the invitation” of the awards ceremony, which will take place at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai, on August 30.

hah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan returned to Instagram to share his first post in a year. The young Khan, who had last shared a post on August 15, 2021, returned to the platform on Monday to share pictures with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. SRK’s children pose together for frame-worthy pictures. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction stole the limelight. Taking to the comments section, he asked, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!”

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor got emotional when she met her nephew for the first time. The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meet, which was also the first set of pictures of Sonam Kapoor’s son that landed online, to reveal that she couldn’t hold back her tears upon seeing the baby boy. Rhea was joined by her and Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor. Confessing that she wasn’t okay upon their first meet, Rhea called Sonam ‘the bravest mommy.’

