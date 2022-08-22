Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Reaction If Liger Flops: 'If I React Angrily to Such Small Things...'

Liger is all set to release on the 25th of August. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film is a Pan India film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The cast has been promoting Liger for the last 20-25 days all over the country. Today, they addressed the media in Delhi. During the press conference, Vijay opened up about the immense love that he has been receiving, about what he feels with negativity being spread about it on social media, and also revealed why Liger is the ‘biggest’ film in his career so far.

Vijay Deverakonda revealed he is overwhelmed with the love that he has been receiving for the last few days during the Liger promotions. In fact, during the press con, he revealed that he was not sure if people would even know him and whether they would actually come or wait to meet him. And this happened not just at the start of the promotions. He added that he had anxiety every time he visited a new place.

However, Vijay was happily surprised to see the overwhelming response from fans. He wishes to give back his love to them through the film and hopes people would like the film in which he has put so much effort. When asked about how he would react if the film fails to do well, Vijay spoke in Hindi and added, “Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespect to that (love) if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love.”

When asked about the negativity being spread around the film industry of late, he revealed, “I had to fight for money, for respect. I had to fight to make a mark for myself, to get work. Every film was a struggle, a fight. For my first film, we did not get a producer for it. We had pooled in money, we had worked for free on the film so that it could be made and so that it can get the love of the audience. We did not even find people to release it. It took us months because we were nobody, but the film was a huge hit.”

“When Arjun Reddy was to release, people gathered in the streets to put a stop to it, but it turned out to be a hit as well, and many of you know me because of the film. My next two films were leaked way before release- one was leaked online 3 months before release, and another 10 days before. The people who do not want to see another person grow, spread rumours on social media that the film is boring and an utter flop. But, thankfully, those also turned out to be hit. Now, I am making a film for India. Thoda bohot drama hona hi chahiye (there should be some drama). (But) we will fight!” Vijay said.

He also added, “We have worked wholeheartedly. Whatever was humanely possible for me as an actor, I have put in that effort. When I was struggling for work, one of my directors- Naga Ashwin- told me, ‘You do what’s your ‘dharma’, rest the universe will take care.’ I don’t know how to talk like an actor, because I’ve been an actor for just 5-6 years. I talk my heart out, and if you like it, it’s well and good. When I had nothing, I did nothing, then I was fearless. Now that I have done and achieved something, why should I be frightened?”

He also opened up about the effort that he has put into the film. He called it the ‘most challenging film’ of his career. “The boy fumbles. So performing while fumbling was a challenge. It was physically challenging as well since I had to transform myself. We had to train for the technical aspects of Mixed Martial Arts since there are many MMA fights. Psychologically, Covid messed things up a little. The film that was supposed to release in a year took 3 years,” he said.

Vijay also called it his ‘biggest film’ and hopes that people will be thoroughly entertained, as they loved the filmmaking process, and believed that it would show in Liger.

