Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame for a film tentatively titled VD 12. Followers have not been able to get any idea about Vijay Deverakonda’s character but the poster has left them awestruck and waiting for more. Equally thrilling will be the details for them regarding the star’s remuneration. Despite his last venture Liger being a failure, Vijay Deverakonda has been signed for a whopping amount of Rs 45 crore by Gowtam.

For those who have not seen the poster of VD 12, it was shared by production house Sithara Entertainments on January 13. The poster was captioned, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy The #VijayDeverakonda is collaborating with #GowtamTinnanuri for #VD12 Produced by

@vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya

Apart from these details, viewers are also interested to know about other aspects of this project as well like cast and crew. As of now, according to other reports, leading divas from the South and Hindi film industry are in talks to play the female lead in this project. In addition to this, it is expected that some of the most prominent actors will be roped in to play pivotal roles in this film.

Vijay Deverakonda is going through a strict workout regime to get into the skin of his character. This character will probably be a cop — his first role as a police officer.

Apart from VD 12, Vijay Deverakonda is also gearing up for another romantic comedy Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi revolves around the story of love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl.

