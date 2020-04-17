Vijay Deverakonda Salutes Hyderabad Police Force for Their Efforts During Coronavirus Crisis

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda recently stepped out of his house to meet a select group of police officers in Hyderabad. On the occasion, Vijay also interacted with the force working on-field via video conferencing and appreciated the efforts put in by them amid the lockdown and spreading coronavirus in a long post on social media.

For the special outing, Vijay was dressed in a sky blue coloured shirt and grey trousers. For safety measures, Vijay wore a face mask and even maintained social distance while he clicked pictures with officers present at the meeting.

In his post shared on social media after the meeting, Vijay gave a shout out to the workforce toiling for 12 hours a day for public safety. He wrote, "In view of the extended lockdown I was called upon by the Hyderabad City Police to interact, lift the spirits and bring a smile on the faces of our field officers (constables and home guards are doing the hardest and most demanding jobs). and I returned with them bringing a smile onto my face, they even made me little advance birthday notes."

He added, "It was an absolute honour to spend this one hour, chat, discuss and smile with you all. We need our police force to stay strong and healthy and lead us in this battle."

Check out Vijay's full post below:

On the professional front, Vijay is shooting with director Puri Jagannadh for a pan India film, tentatively titled Fighter, along with Ananya Panday in the lead role.

