Vijay Deverakonda Says He 'Admires and Adores' Samantha; KGF Star Yash As Dev In Brahmastra 2?

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda has finally been released. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared the trailer along with her fans. Yashoda trailer was launched by Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada. Samantha’s Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda seem impressed with the trailer and he penned a note for the actress on his social media handle.

For more: Samantha Prabhu’s Yashoda Trailer Impresses Vijay Deverakona, He Says ‘I Admire and Adore Her’

Ileana D’Cruz is setting vacay goals with her new pics from the Diwali celebration at a beach! Yes, you read that right, the Rustom actress shelled out travel goals as she shared a couple of hot and cute bikini pictures with a bunch of her close friends. She spent the festival of lights with her friends and co-stars, including actress Anya Singh, actor Vihaan Samat, filmmaker Karishma Kohli and her sister, producer Pooja Kohli on the beach.

For more: Ileana D’Cruz Flaunts Sexy Curves In Hot And Cute Bikini Pics From Diwali Celebration On A Beach; See Post

On interior designer Sussanne Khan’s birthday, her boyfriend Arslan Goni took to Instagram to share a mushy video of their lovey-dovey moments. Arslan also penned an emotional post and thanked her for coming into his life. The couple has been in a relationship for over two years. Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love… I have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy, I was happier when I was sad, I was less sad and when I was in pain, I had the strength to take it… I want to thank your love.

For more: Sussanne Khan’s BF Arslan Goni Posts Mushy Video on Her Birthday, Says ‘In the Past 2 Years…’

BTS singer Jin landed in Argentina earlier this week and one of the first things he did was attend the Coldplay concert happening in the country. Videos and pictures of Kim Seokjin, who will be dropping his new single Astronaut with the British band on Friday, emerged online showing him having a ball.In a video, Jin was seen grooving in the stands while Chris Martin and his band performed My Universe.

For more: BTS: Jin Is Living The Best Life As He Attends Coldplay Concert In Argentina, Grooves To My Universe

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has left us all with one big question – Who will play the role of Dev in the film’s sequel? While several reports claim that Ranveer Singh is likely to be roped in for the role, a recent report by Pinkvilla has now claimed that KGF star Yash has now been approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2.

For more: Brahmastra 2: Not Ranveer Singh But KGF Star Yash Approached For Dev’s Role In Ayan Mukerji’s Film?

