Vijay Deverakonda Says He Got Pinned Down, Punched by Mike Tyson While Shooting for Liger

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has been going all-in while preparing for his upcoming film Liger. The sports drama, which will hit theatres on August 23, is Vijay’s first pan-India project. Although the film revolves around Vijay, who plays an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, it also features a special appearance from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Now, having shared the screen with the boxing champion, Vijay has opened up about his experience working with Tyson at a press conference, as reported by Times Now.

“Working with Mike Tyson is an experience,” said Vijay. While praising the former heavyweight champion, Vijay highlighted the extent to which Tyson is famous around the world. He said that whenever someone talks of the biggest stars on the planet, only four names pop up. Vijay said that these stars include Michael Jackson, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and Mike Tyson.

“These are the ones you go anywhere, people will know them,” added Vijay. Shedding some light on his experience of working with Tyson, Vijay shared that he got to “eat with Mike and chat with him.” Vijay further revealed that he even received a punch from the boxer, who pinned him down. As being punched by a former world champion is no child’s play, even Vijay seemed to have got the taste of Tyson’s sheer power.

Advertisement

Vijay claimed that Tyson’s punch “shook his brains” but insisted that he still managed to keep standing. Vijay stated that now that he has been hit by the champion, he can take anything in the world.

However, Vijay also expressed that he had fun working with Tyson and that it was a “creative experience” for him. He said that the moments he shared with Tyson are “a memory for life” for him.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is all set to release on August 23. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Makarand Deshpande and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.