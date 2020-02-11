Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Vijay Deverakonda Says His ‘Last Love Story’ World Famous Lover will Have ‘All Elements’ of Love

Heartthrob hero Vijay Deverakonda made a startling announcement on February 7, during the trailer launch of his upcoming release World Famous Lover, in the presence of fans, media and the entire cast and crew.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda Says His 'Last Love Story' World Famous Lover will Have 'All Elements' of Love
(Image: Instagram)

Heartthrob hero Vijay Deverakonda made a startling announcement on February 7, during the trailer launch of his upcoming release World Famous Lover, in the presence of fans, media and the entire cast and crew.

The Arjun Reddy star said that World Famous Lover will be the last time he will appear in a love story in his career. As the pre-release events unfolded, he further clarified his comment and said he was seeing himself “changing” and he was “entering a new phase” in his career this year.

He added that when he decided of taking a break from love stories, he wanted his “last love story” to have all the “elements in love”.

The Dear Comrade actor will be seen romancing with four different actors, namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite, in World Famous Lover. Venky Mama actor Raashi Khanna also expressed her disappointment in Vijay’s announcement.

She suggested him to continue helming love stories with different concepts.

The Geetha Govindam actor said that he wants to gift his fans “new experience” with his every new release. He said he always wants to “hit six” and fulfil everyone’s expectation.

He also praised his co-actors for their "brilliant" work in the film and mentioned that director Kranthi Madhav has put in a lot of effort into the film.

World Famous Lover will hit the big screens on February 14. Here is the trailer.

