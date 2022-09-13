Vijay Deverakonda Shares 1st Post After Liger Flops; Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence On Brahmastra 2

Vijay Deverakonda has made it clear that no amount of trolling can break his confidence and he will come back even stronger. The Telugu star sent fans into a frenzy after he shared an Instagram post for the first time on Monday since the release of Liger. Ever since Liger’s flop, Vijay seemingly went on a social media hiatus. He returned to Instagram on Monday to share a dashing photo of himself in an all-black ensemble that he wore at SIIMA 2022. But what grabbed the attention was Vijay’s empowering caption which read: “Single player.” Within a few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to shower him with love and support.

Prabhas and Allu Arjun have been buddies for a very long time and have spoken about their admiration for each other on several occasions. However, their fans would often engage in a war of words on social media. But fans have now decided to bury the hatchet after photos and videos of Allu Arjun consoling Prabhas at the latter’s uncle, Krishnam Raju’s funeral, emerged on social media. Sharing the video, a fan wrote: “Guys No more trolls!! We saw the last day how much they adore each other. Let’s refresh and restart the lost friendship.”

Ayan Mukerji has finally spoken about Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. The filmmaker announced the sequel of Brahamstra Part 1: Shiva at the end of the action-packed climax leaving the audiences super excited. Fans are already wondering how the franchise will take shape going ahead. Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Ayan said, “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years.” He also addressed rumours about the actor playing Dev, famous fan theories, and more.

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan might not have made his debut yet but the star kid has a huge following on social media. Aryan, who is known to be very private and not an avid social media user, took the internet by storm when he dropped photos from his latest photoshoot. SRK’s son partnered with a popular shoe brand and shared a couple of photos flaunting his uber-cool shoes and clothes. The shoot drew reactions from many, including his family members Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan.

Emmy Awards 2022 were held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured. While Euphoria’s Zendaya won the best actress award, Succession was named the best drama of the year. Michael Keaton also won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, whereas Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. Matthew Macfadyen also won the Supporting actor in a drama series award for the much-loved series ‘Succession’. Matthew was nominated in 2020 as well. However, back then, he did not win the award.

