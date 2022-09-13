Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Instagram Post After Liger Flops, Gives Epic Reply to Trolls

Vijay Deverakonda has made it clear that no amount of trolling can break his confidence and he will come back even stronger. The Telugu star sent fans into a frenzy after he shared an Instagram post for the first time on Monday since the release of Liger. Vijay’s recent release Liger, which was one of the most awaited films of the year, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Ever since, Vijay seemingly went on a social media hiatus.

The actor, however, on Monday shared a dashing photo of himself in an all-black ensemble which he wore at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. But what grabbed the attention was Vijay’s empowering caption which read: “Single player.” Within few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to shower him with love and support. One user commented, “you will rise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby”, while another one wrote, “Doesn’t matter your movies are hit or flops. You’re only one”. A fan also called Vijay, “One man army”, while another motivated him by writing, “Come back strong VD”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead, was released on August 25. Even Fans called it a ‘pan India disaster’. Later in an interview, Liger producer Charmme Kaur also talked about how multiple delays in the release impacted the film.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana, was also shelved after Liger’s failure. However, Charmme Kaur dismissed all such reports and called it a rumour. “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of PC… Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!” She tweeted last week.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here