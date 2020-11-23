Vijay Deverakonda Shares His Insight on Brother Anand’s New Film Middle Class Melodies

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share his view about his brother Anand Deverakonda’s second Telugu film Middle Class Melodies. In a statement posted on the micro blogging site, he appreciated his brother, lead actress Varsha Bollama, director Vinod Anantoju and the entire team of the film for coming up with a charming film.

The Arjun Reddy star took to twitter and posted a long statement, in which he appreciated the cast and crew of Middle Class Melodies. He also called it a relay special film and lauded the young director Vinod for scripting such a strong plot.

In the tweet, he wrote, “Beautifully written and directed by this young boy Vinod Anantoju, i love you, i can see how much this comes from you - you have made your presence and talent felt in the film industry and i will have your back always. Terrific first film kadu, terrific any film (sic).”

The senior Deverakonda sibling said that he’ll always have Vinod’s back. He also thanked director Tharun Bhascker for playing a cameo in the film.

Appreciating the leading lady of the film, Varsha, he mentioned that she lights up the screen with her presence. “What’s with these Coorgi girls, their big eyes, looking terribly cute and delivering terrific performances - you just light up the screen Bollamma,” he added.

His reference to Coorgi girls was to Rashmika Mandanna, who hails from Coorg. Vijay and Rashmika have acted in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Appreciating his brother Anand, he wrote, “And my little boy-Raghava/ Anand Deverakonda, you have made me proud as a brother, and I am so proud of the choices you are making, the stories you choose to be part of and bring to life, you are creating your own path and I hope you continue to bring more new stories, directors, actors along with you.”

The socio-drama film Middle Class Melodied was recently released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 20.