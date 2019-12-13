Vijay Deverakonda Shares Romantic Still From 'World Famous Lover' with Aishwarya Rajesh

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, whose film 'World Famous Lover' is slated to release on February 14, Valentine's Day, shared a romantic still from the film.

The image that he has shared on social media shows him and actress Aishwarya Rajesh in a romantic moment. In the picture, Deverakonda can be seen wearing a white vest, while Aishwarya is sporting a green saree with a red bindi, earrings and a necklace. It looks like she had just had a bath, and has a towel tied on her head.

The photograph seems to be from a scene that has probably been shot in a kitchen as one can see Aishwarya chopping vegetables on a wodden board as Deverakonda wraps her in arms from the back.

The actor shared the post on both Twitter and Instagram, with the caption, "Seenayya and Suvarna. This Valentines Day - World Famous Lover."

Aishwarya Rajesh has majorly starred in films down South, like Attakathi, Kaaka Muttai, Sakhavu and Kanaa. She made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy.

World Famous Lover will be Vijay Deverakonda's next release after Dear Comrade. He is expected to release stills introducing the other three actresses on December 13, 14 and 15.

The Telugu romantic film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav. It also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The production of this film began in February and its title was revealed on September 17. The film is produced by KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.