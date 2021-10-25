Vijay Deverakonda Shoots for a Song for Liger Amid NCB Summoning Ananya Panday

Amid NCB summoning Ananya Panday for questioning for the third time in a drug case, her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda is shooting a new song for the film. Some alleged WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan led to Ananya’s summon in the case. The co-producer of the film Charmme Kaur took to social media on Monday to write, “#LIGER song shoot in mumbai, and trust me, @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before. expect a full massy crazy feast. PS – this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie’s energy (sic)."

#LIGER song shoot in mumbai , and trust me , @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before., expect a full massy crazy feast 😉PS - this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie ‘s energy 😍@PuriConnects @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Mxm10O8KSv — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) October 25, 2021

This is Ananya’s third summon by the NCB in the last couple of days. However, it was earlier reported that Ananya would be joining the cast and crew for shooting the same day she has been summoned.

Ananya Panday’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra was searched by the anti-drugs agency on Thursday and her laptop and mobile phones were reportedly seized. She was questioned for two hours on Thursday and around four hours on Friday in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Liger marks the first collaboration of actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh. The film will feature the Arjun Reddy actor as an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter with a stutter. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is bankrolling the project.

