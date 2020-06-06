Vijay Deverakonda Shuts Foundation After Raising Rs 1.7 cr in a Month to Help Middle Class Families

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda set up his foundation over a month ago, to help middle-class families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Deverakonda Foundation has reportedly raised around Rs 1.7 crore and benefited over 17,000 households.

"We've set up a dedicated fund with an aim to provide relief to affected middle-class families during the COVID crisis. The fund will help affected families buy basic groceries and essential food items," the fund's website says.

Announcing the Middle-Class Fund, Vijay said that he set aside Rs 25 lakh from his savings to launch the initiative and later had asked his celebrity friends and citizens to donate. The foundation has raised Rs. 1.7 crore in 36 days.

Reports say that it was confirmed on Friday that initiative is being shut down because businesses are slowly resuming in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the statement, 535 volunteers joined The Deverakonda Foundation to help thousands of families and 17,723 families and 58,808 people were benefited from the fund.

"Today we put the MCF into Rest mode. As families get back into work, as the cities come back to life, as we spent all the funds we were given responsibility of. I say rest mode because the MCF is a support system that we have created for a lifetime, it will be activated, up and running if ever a situation calls for its need," Vijay said on the website.

