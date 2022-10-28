Vijay Deverakonda Spends Time With 'Khuda Ke Bande', Goes On Patrolling Holding a Rifle With Them; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Uri where he spent time with ‘Khuda Ke Bande’ aka our brave jawans. On Friday, the Liger actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of his visit to the valley. In the short clip, Deverakonda can be seen interacting with soldiers, playing volleyball with them, learning to use a rifle and much more. At one point in the video, the actor can also be seen going out on patroling with our jawans, sporting an army jacket.

“It is an honour for me to spend such a nice day with you and I love it. I love being here,” he said in the video. He even thanked our jawans and wished them health and happiness. “I hope we never have to go to war. I hope none of you have to ever face any sort of life-threatening situation. I hope all of you live long. Everyone should live 100 years. Live happily with your family and children. I wish you the greatest of health and happiness and wish that nobody ever sees danger in their life. We are very proud of you and thank you for your service,” the actor added.

In the caption of the video, Deverakonda wrote, “If circumstances call for it, I know my unit. Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives ❤️ Jai Hind.”

Just a few days back, Vijay Deverakonda also dropped pictures from his Uri visit in which he was seen learning how to fire a gun. “With the Baddest Men on the Indian front lines! (sic),” he wrote while sharing the pictures.