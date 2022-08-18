Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Liger has received a go-ahead from the Censor Board, which has given a U/A certificate — Unrestricted Public Exhibition, but with parental guidance. The censor board has objected to seven dialogues and gestures in the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer. There are a few objections to dialogues where the two boxers converse with each other using cuss words.

The censor board has ordered the makers mute some of the dialogues and remove or replace a few others. Some vulgar hand gestures have also been asked to blur or remove.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Liger might get its own emoji soon. The team is working hard on the promotions. Earlier, reports said that Liger co-producer Karan Johar has decided to have a special premiere for his B- Town friends. The announcement was made during a promotional event for Liger. The premiere is scheduled for August 24.

On Youtube, the trailer of the film crossed 16 million views in 24 hours and set a new record. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will hit the theatres on August 25.

Liger will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film also stars Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here